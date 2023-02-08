Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Due in SF Court

The suspect in the home-invasion attack on Paul Pelosi was due in San Francisco court Wednesday for a hearing in his federal case.

The judge will hold a status meeting in the case against David DePape at 10 a.m. in a San Francisco courtroom. DePape faces several felony counts after prosecutors say he broke into the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home Oct. 28 and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Police bodycam video released days ago shows DePape answering the door with Pelosi shortly before refusing an order to drop a hammer he and Pelosi appeared to be struggling over. Moments later, the video shows DePape swinging the hammer at Pelosi.

Depape has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Tuesday night, Pelosi attended the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol, where he and his wife, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, received a standing ovation.

President Joe Biden, after introducing Pelosi, said DePape was unhinged by the Big Lie, using the same language insurrectionists chanted inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 82-year-old Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands after the attack.