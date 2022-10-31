Paul Pelosi Recovering at SF General From Brutal Attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent much of her day at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with her husband, Paul Pelosi, who is recovering from a brutal attack.

Paul Pelosi was attacked and brutally beaten in a home invasion Friday. He is now awake and coherent and talking to investigators, according to reports.

The speaker and her motorcade showed up at the SF General shortly after noon Monday, and have remained there since.

The motorcade arrived on Potrero Avenue after leaving the Pelosi home in Pacific Heights, and it included three large SUVS and several patrol cars.

NBC News reported that Paul has provided a testimony to the DA, Capitol Police, San Francisco Police Department and the FBI.

