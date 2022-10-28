Paul Pelosi Recovering After Violent Attack in San Francisco Home

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, at an emotional late Friday afternoon news conference from police headquarters, said the early morning break-in and the ensuing violent assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their Pacific Heights residence was "intentional".

Scott said the assault was "not a random act".

"Everyone should be disgusted by what happened this morning," Scott said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, remains at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he is recovering from surgery on his head.

Pelosi underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture

Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Francisco from Washington, D.C. at about 3:30 p.m. to be with her husband.

The suspect, David DePape, 42, of Berkeley, remains in the hospital, Scott added. The police chief did not say how DePape was hurt, but officers said they witnessed a struggle for control of a hammer between Pelosi and DePape when they first arrived at the Pacific Heights home.

"The suspect is still in the hospital, but let me say this. We intend to book the suspect, whether it's in absentia or whether it's in person, he will be booked for felony charges," he said.

As for the motive of the attack on Paul Pelosi, Scott would only say police investigators "know this was not random".

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott provides an update on the Paul Pelosi attack investigation.

"We are not at the point where we can say what the motive was intentionally," Scott explained.

The break-in and attack at the Pelosi residence occurred at about 3 a.m. Friday.

Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery.

Scott praised the quick-thinking police dispatcher who sent police officers to the Pelosi home, after the House speaker's husband made a surreptitious 911 call.

"When you have an experienced dispatcher with good instincts, they learn how to read between the lines," Scott said.

The dispatcher in question received a 911 call from Paul Pelosi, who managed to leave the line open while he confronted DePape in his home.