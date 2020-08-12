Pedestrian Advocates Call for Red Light Cameras After SF's 7th Pedestrian Death

The driver in a collision Tuesday morning that killed a pedestrian in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood has been arrested, police said.

The death, the seventh pedestrian fatality in a traffic collision in San Francisco this year, prompted a call from a pedestrian advocacy group for measures by San Francisco government.

"A life was senselessly cut short today," Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco, said in a news release. "We hold the loved ones of the victim close in our hearts, and demand an end to traffic violence on our streets."

Officers responding around 7 a.m. to Geary Boulevard and Gough Street rendered aid to a 50-year-old San Francisco man, who was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The driver, San Francisco resident Raja Whitfield, 26, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators before being hospitalized for injuries considered non-life-threatening, police said.

On his release from the hospital, Whitfield was booked into San Francisco County Jail for manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding, and entering a crosswalk on a red signal, police said.

Police say their preliminary investigation determined that impairment was not a factor.

The group called red light cameras "a proven solution" that should be installed at dangerous intersections.

“More red light cameras will save lives," Medeiros said. "They work day and night, and send a clear message that aggressive driving has no place here."

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the 24-Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

