Pedestrian Dies After Vehicle Collision in San Francisco

A pedestrian died after a vehicle collision in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of Jones and Geary streets, according to police.

Responding officers found a man in the road. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.