Police search for driver after pedestrian fatally struck in SF's Portola District

San Francisco police are searching for a driver they claim hit and killed a pedestrian in the Portola neighborhood on Saturday.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. between Silver and Colby avenues.

"It must have happened in that time because it was totally clear on the way up, and then, within less than 5 minutes, it wasn't," said Ahsley Chac of San Francisco.

Chac said the incident happened quickly as she circled the block looking for parking.

"Later, when I saw the police come, we saw that they were administering CPR to someone on the side of the road," she said.

The victim was left the scene with significant injuries and died at the scene, according to first responders.

In 2024, San Francisco had 41 traffic deaths, making it one of the deadliest years for the city.

In an effort to make things safer, the SFMTA is installing speed cameras at 33 locations and proposing new speed limits on 11 streets.

Anyone with information about Saturday's accident is advised to call the police.