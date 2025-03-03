Pedestrian hit and killed on I-280 in SF

A pedestrian reportedly died after being struck by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 280 in San Francisco early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said patrol officers learned around 12:10 a.m. that a pedestrian was hit by a sedan on the freeway's southbound lanes near the Geneva Avenue on-ramp.
There were no further details about the collision immediately given.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News