Pedestrian hit and killed on I-280 in SF

By Bay City News

A pedestrian reportedly died after being struck by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 280 in San Francisco early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said patrol officers learned around 12:10 a.m. that a pedestrian was hit by a sedan on the freeway's southbound lanes near the Geneva Avenue on-ramp.

There were no further details about the collision immediately given.

