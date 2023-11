Pedestrian killed after being struck by several cars on Hwy. 101 in San Francisco

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 101 South in San Francisco, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP has limited information and is still investigating, but around 7 p.m., a person was struck on the highway north of the Grand Avenue offramp by more than one vehicle and was killed.

The pedestrian is described as a man, probably between the ages of 30 and 40, and possibly transient.

Most lanes of 101 South remained closed as of 8:15 p.m., though the slow lane has re-opened, CHP said. First responders are waiting for the coroner to arrive.

Highway patrol will release more information as it becomes available.