Woman Dies, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car in San Francisco

One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in San Francisco Monday morning, police said.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street, according to police.

The driver, identified as a man, stayed at the scene and was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In a tweet, San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar said the victims were seniors who were "killed by a driver racing east up Santiago who didn’t stop as they crossed the street at 24th Avenue."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

I know the pain of losing a loved one to traffic violence. No one should have to experience it. My heart goes out to the victims and their families.



We need safer streets, and we need them now. We need SFMTA to move faster and do more to slow down cars and design safer streets. — Gordon Mar 馬兆明 (@D4GordonMar) October 24, 2022

The driver also struck several vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information about the collison is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.