San Francisco

Woman Dies, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities in San Francisco investigate a deadly collision involving a vehicle and pedestrians.
One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in San Francisco Monday morning, police said.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street, according to police.

The driver, identified as a man, stayed at the scene and was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In a tweet, San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar said the victims were seniors who were "killed by a driver racing east up Santiago who didn’t stop as they crossed the street at 24th Avenue."

The driver also struck several vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information about the collison is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

