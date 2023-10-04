Pedestrians injured in San Francisco, fire department says

Pedestrians were injured in San Francisco Wednesday morning, the fire department said.

The incident happened at Church and 17th streets, according to the fire department.

The extent of the injuries wasn't immediately known.

Pedestrians injured at 17th and Church streets. Delays on @SFMTA_Muni J line inbound.

AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/FwmRAp2cFd — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 4, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Further information wasn't available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.