Pedestrians Struck By Vehicle in San Francisco’s Mission District

At least five people are injured after a car struck pedestrians in San Francisco's Mission District.

The collision occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 23rd and Mission streets.

Preliminary information indicates a Toyota Prius was traveling on 23rd Street and struck two pedestrians after turning onto Mission Street, according to police.

Police said the vehicle then continued along Mission Street and drove onto a sidewalk, striking a Muni bus and a passenger who was exiting the bus.

"The driver and passenger initially fled the scene in the vehicle, but returned to the scene and were detained," police said in a press release.

Fire officials late Thursday at least five people were hurt in the incident, with two patients in critical condition and the other three suffering from minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.