Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Officers Responding to 911 Call in Home Invasion Attack: Report

New details have emerged about the moments when responding officers arrived at the San Francisco home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi on the morning Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer.

When officers arrived at the Pacific Heights house in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, they were unaware who's home it was, and after a knock and announce, the front door was opened by Pelosi, according to an NBC News report citing sources familiar with the events at the home.

After answering the door, Pelosi began walking several feet toward the assailant and away from police into the foyer, according to the report. It's unclear if Pelosi was already injured or what his mental state was, the sources told NBC News.

The officers saw Pelosi and the suspect, who smiled at them, and a struggle ensued as officers saw suspect David DePape strike Pelosi with a hammer, the sources told NBC News.

A bail hearing for DePape is scheduled for Friday in San Francisco Superior Court. He faces state charges of attempted murder and multiple other felonies in the home invasion attack. He was not expected to appear in person.

Bail in the state case is a technicality as DePape is on a federal hold as well. He faces federal charges that include the attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer shortly after DePape's arrest, asking to be notified ahead of any potential release.

DePape is an undocumented Canadian national, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Thursday. He arrived in the country in March 2008 through the San Ysidro crossing near San Diego. As a Canadian citizen, he was allowed in without a visa as a temporary visitor for a stay of up to six months.

Pelosi was released from the hospital Thursday and is recovering at home after six days at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.