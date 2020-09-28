People Head to the Beach to Escape Heat, Smoke

Bay Area residents were just getting a break from the heat and smoke from wildfires earlier this month.

Now, as the Glass Fire in Napa County continues to burn, people are heading to the beach to escape the heat and smoke in the area.

Many parts of San Francisco reached summer-like temperatures, but Ocean Beach was 15 degrees cooler than the rest of the city.

"The beach is always fun and I like the waves and the boogie boarding and surfing here," said Matus Vecera who drove to the beach with his family all the way from Fulton. "It’s a nice retreat from school and COVID and everything."

Despite relatively clear skies and a refreshing, cool breeze, air quality experts warn that winds may shift in an unfavorable condition this week.

"We had over 30 alerts in September already, and September isn’t traditionally fire season," said Raplh Borrmann from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. "Fire season typically starts the month of October."

The northern part of the Bay is experiencing the worst air quality in the region with wind pushing a lot of smoke out over the ocean, thus causing it to pool in a reservoir.

As of now, blue skies remain in San Francisco, but residents are keeping their northern neighbors in their hearts, and remain grateful for the clean air they can breath today.

"I think it’s terrible. I feel for the people who live there," said San Francisco resident Louis Cabral. "They lose everything and some of them don’t have insurance and they have to rebuild. We’re lucky we have our house here. It could happen anywhere."