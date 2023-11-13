San Francisco

Watch live: People rappel down Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Multiple people were seen Monday rappelling down the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco.

According to the executive director of BANDALOOP, a West Oakland studio, the performance they are putting on has been approved by the City of San Francisco and the Transamerica building.

San Francisco police confirmed that the aerialists are part of a permitted performance.

"Do not be alarmed, enjoy the show!" police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

