Person in water at Oracle Park makes it out safely: SFFD

Rescue crews responded Friday morning to a person struggling in the water near Oracle Park in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

SFFD said on social media the subject initially was struggling to stay afloat but then managed to swim it safely to the rocks at McCovey Cove.

Fire rescue crews made contact with the swimmer and confirmed the person's safety.

No other details were immediately available.

