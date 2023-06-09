San Francisco

Person in water at Oracle Park makes it out safely: SFFD

By Stephen Ellison

Rescue crews responded Friday morning to a person struggling in the water near Oracle Park in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

SFFD said on social media the subject initially was struggling to stay afloat but then managed to swim it safely to the rocks at McCovey Cove.

Fire rescue crews made contact with the swimmer and confirmed the person's safety.

No other details were immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us