Person Struck and Killed by a Caltrain

By Bay City News

A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning.

According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3.

A Caltrain official said there were 178 passengers on board. None of them were injured.

This is Caltrain's tenth fatality in 2022.

