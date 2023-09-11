San Francisco

Watch: Person vandalizes autonomous vehicle in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was captured on camera Sunday night vandalizing an autonomous vehicle in an intersection in San Francisco.

The video showed the person repeatedly hitting the Cruise vehicle's windows and sensors.

The vandalism happened at about 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Buchanan Street, police said.

The person fled on foot before officers arrived on scene, police said.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
