PG&E, SF fire crews simulate earthquake, joint response on Treasure Island

PG&E and the San Francisco Fire Department held a joint exercise Tuesday morning simulating an earthquake with damage to gas infrastructure and their coordinated response.
The exercise took place on Treasure Island, where the two agencies were hoping to determine their strengths and opportunities, as well as identify and resolve any shortcomings in such a scenario.
Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.
