Pickleball court at center of feisty debate in San Francisco's Presidio

A pickleball court is at the center of a feisty debate in an upscale neighborhood in San Francisco.

There was a petition on change.org calling for the Rec and Parks Department to shutdown the pickleball courts at the Presidio Wall Playground, until an environmental review is completed.

People in the neighborhood claim the noise of pickleballs are grating on the people who live in Presidio Heights.

The person who started that petition happens to have a private pickleball court in her backyard.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The home was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal, and includes a private pickleball court.

NBC Bay Area spoke to people out at the public court in question Wednesday.

“You chose to live in the city and complaining about a wiffle ball being hit is absolutely insane,” said John Clarke of San Francisco. “People here need to think about what they can do to help build community not tear it down and this person is working hard to tear it down and sit on their high throne.”

The Rec and Parks Department says it is aware of the complaints.

It's adding more courts in other parts of the city that will help with overcrowding.

The department is also working with neighbors to figure out a compromise on the noise.