San Francisco leaders consider pickleball courts on parking garages

Rooftop pickleball, anyone? San Francisco transit leaders are brainstorming plans to boost revenues at lightly used city parking garages.
A new proposal singles out the Sutter-Stockton and Fifth & Mission/Yerba Buena garages as possible sites for rooftop pickleball facilities. Tennis courts are also on the table.
Garage revenues are down by 20% from pre-pandemic levels.
The added revenue could help offset what is now a massive deficit.
San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency directors will discuss the idea on Tuesday.
