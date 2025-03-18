San Francisco

San Francisco leaders consider pickleball courts on parking garages

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rooftop pickleball, anyone? San Francisco transit leaders are brainstorming plans to boost revenues at lightly used city parking garages.

A new proposal singles out the Sutter-Stockton and Fifth & Mission/Yerba Buena garages as possible sites for rooftop pickleball facilities. Tennis courts are also on the table.

Garage revenues are down by 20% from pre-pandemic levels.

The added revenue could help offset what is now a massive deficit.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency directors will discuss the idea on Tuesday.

