San Francisco leaders consider pickleball courts on parking garages

Rooftop pickleball, anyone? San Francisco transit leaders are brainstorming plans to boost revenues at lightly used city parking garages.

A new proposal singles out the Sutter-Stockton and Fifth & Mission/Yerba Buena garages as possible sites for rooftop pickleball facilities. Tennis courts are also on the table.

Garage revenues are down by 20% from pre-pandemic levels.

The added revenue could help offset what is now a massive deficit.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency directors will discuss the idea on Tuesday.