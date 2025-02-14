Pier 48 packed as fans watch live NBA on TNT show ahead of All Star weekend

Fans packed into Pier 48 on Thursday for a free concert and to share the venue with NBA legends on TNT as they analyzed an NBA basketball game.

Rachel Downie, the TNT NBA Events vice president, coordinated everything, bringing hundreds of crew members to San Francisco and booking hotels, restaurants, and catering.

"There's a lot of people involved, from production workers to lots of local staff that gets hired for security, food, and beverage," she said.

Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal brought their studio to fans as they enjoyed a free Chance the Rapper concert.

But the biggest payoff for the city is the tens of thousands of fans who have been making their way to the area.

"We're really starting to see a lot of business tonight, and I just looked, and from what I hear, Friday and Saturday are getting stronger and stronger," said Laurie Thomas, Golden Gate Restaurant Association's executive director.

Thomas said the All Star weekend had been perfect for the city's recovery.

"What's really exciting is all of the recent bar and restaurant openings in the Chase Center has just really been teed up now to offer our guests tons of selections, and they're really high-quality options," she said.

She added that customers feel safer recently after returning to Bay Area restaurants.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The San Francisco Police Department's chief promised that officers would do what is necessary to keep people safe over the weekend.

"We feel like we have enough officers to do the job and do it very well," Chief Bill Scott said.