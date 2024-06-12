San Francisco resident still in recovery after pit bull attack

A San Francisco man is still recovering more than two weeks after he was attacked by pit bulls in the South of Market district.

Pablo Rocha, who stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall, said while walking in his neighborhood with a friend the two dogs pushed him down and attempted to “kill” him.

“I had 11 bites and 30 stitches,” he said. “Two pit bulls were trying to push me down and kill me."

After being attacked, Rocha scaled an eight-foot fence outside Aga John Oriental Rug store. As he laid down yelling for help, Rocha’s friend looked for help.

Before Rocha was transported to a hospital, officers responded to the scene because someone had called thinking he was robbing the rug store.

Rocha said the officers were stern when they arrived.

“My only reaction was, 'Hey I need help, I just need help, it doesn't matter how I'm here.’," he said. “I'm freaked out because I do everything around my house…, walking. I'm not able to go walking anymore.”

Once in medical care, Rocha went into a two-hour surgery.

The dogs, that have since been detained by animal control, belonged to Jesse Alu and Hilary Flynn.

Alu and Flynn lived in an RV in the neighborhood and were arrested following the attack. They both had a preliminary hearing on the case Wednesday.

Neighbors in the area said they have complained several times on the number of RV residents.

“If there is an incident it clears out and then they come right back,” said Robert Fountain, Rocha’s husband. “It clears out, then they come back. So it's not, there's not a permanent solution.”