Affordable Housing

Plan to Bring More Affordable Housing to San Francisco: Report

By Sharon Katsuda

Aerial view of the urban skyline of San Francisco
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A plan to possibly bring more affordable housing to San Francisco is in the works.

The San Francisco Examiner reported that a public report shows property taxes would be tapped into to bring about 6,000 more affordable housing units to the city.

The plan would need approval by state legislators.

Local

Housing 6 hours ago

Home Prices Expected to Decline in Bay Area This Year: Experts

San Jose 7 hours ago

Domestic Violence Survivor Who Nearly Died Speaks About Her Harrowing Ordeal

Some agencies that might be concerned about the plan include the school district and BART. Property taxes are usually split up with those entities.

According to the Examiner, the former redevelopment agency, now called the Office of Community Infrastructure and Investment, said the median home value in San Francisco last year was $1.4 million and the median market rent for an apartment was $4,500.

It is unclear when state legislators could take up the issue.

This article tagged under:

Affordable HousingSan Francisco
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us