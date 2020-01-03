Plan to Bring More Affordable Housing to San Francisco: Report

A plan to possibly bring more affordable housing to San Francisco is in the works.

The San Francisco Examiner reported that a public report shows property taxes would be tapped into to bring about 6,000 more affordable housing units to the city.

The plan would need approval by state legislators.

Some agencies that might be concerned about the plan include the school district and BART. Property taxes are usually split up with those entities.

According to the Examiner, the former redevelopment agency, now called the Office of Community Infrastructure and Investment, said the median home value in San Francisco last year was $1.4 million and the median market rent for an apartment was $4,500.

It is unclear when state legislators could take up the issue.