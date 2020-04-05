Police Across CA Issue Citations for Violations of Stay at Home Order

The warning phase of the stay at home order has come to an end, and police in San Francisco and around the state have begun issuing citations.

An 86-year-old anti-abortion advocate who was outside a Planned Parenthood in San Francisco said he was cited. He said police did speak with him the day before he was cited, telling him to take his things and go home. But the way he sees it, what he was doing was essential.

When Ron Konopaski was cited Thursday he said he had chairs and pamphlets, part of a campaign to end abortion that he began in February. He said trying to give pregnant women alternatives is essential, so he should have the right to be there during the shelter at home order.

“I think it’s a gross overreaction and I don’t see any justification for it,” Konopaski said. “Honestly I think it’s trampling our rights.”

He said he won’t go back to Planned Parenthood now the he was warned he could go to jail.

Meanwhile, several non-essential businesses were given written warnings to close. In Santa Cruz, deputies issued about 40 citations to people who were not social distancing around beach areas.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have begun issuing citations to individuals not following the stay at home and social distancing orders. Sergio Quintana reports.

Konopaski said he is supposed to go to court at the end of the month and he plans to fight the citation.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.