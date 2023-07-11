San Francisco

Police activity shuts down freeway in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police activity shut down the Highway 101 and Interstate 80 interchange in San Francisco Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. and caused a big traffic jam.

Officers said they spotted a car belonging to a wanted robbery suspect and when they tried to pull the car over, the suspect kept going. 

Police chased that car off the freeway before it all came to an end at Eddy and Taylor streets.

Two people were detained while the investigation continues.

