Police activity impacts service at SF Caltrain station

Police activity was affecting Caltrain operations at the rail line's Fourth and King station in San Francisco on Thursday morning, according to alerts from the city's emergency services.

Both inbound and outbound services of Caltrain were affected by the police activity. Video from the scene showed a man on top of a power pole at the station.

A Caltrain spokesperson later confirmed a trespasser had climbed onto equipment at the station, and police were trying to detain him.

Travelers were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes, an alert from AlertSF said shortly after 6 a.m.

Caltrain said it was running a bus bridge between San Francisco and the 22nd Street Station so riders can connect with trains and get to their final destinations.

There were no further details about the police activity.