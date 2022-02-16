Potrero Hill

Police Arrest 2 14-Year-Old Boys in Shooting of 16-Year-Old

By Bay City News

Police arrested two 14-year-old boys suspected of shooting a 16-year-old boy Monday night in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

In a 10:30 a.m. tweet Tuesday, police said officers made the arrest some time Monday night and seized two firearms in the process, before booking both suspects at the city's Juvenile Justice Center.

No further information was provided on the condition of the shooting victim. All names of the people involved were withheld because they are juveniles.

