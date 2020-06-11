San Francisco Police Commission

Police Commission Questions SFPD Tactics During Protests

By Jean Elle

Calls for dismantling the police department in San Francisco were loud and clear as dozens of people called in to Wednesday’s police commission meeting to demand the department be abolished and its funding be spent on social services.

The calls came as commissioners questioned the chief about police actions during recent Black Lives Matter protests.

In one incident, video showed dozens of protesters face down on the ground, surrounded by dozens of officers in riot gear.

“The department has no right to be enforcing acts of terrorism on citizens,” one caller said.

“We need to abolish the police department and put funds toward the community, homeless people and education,” said another caller.

Chief Bill Scott said after peaceful protests last Wednesday there was concern that a small group might start a fire, and some of those people were surrounded and arrested.

"We didn't want a great night, a really peaceful great night, to end in violence," Scott said.

A credentialed reporter was detained for 20 minutes before being released.

Scott said he met with the reporter and apologized.

"We saw some things where we can get better," he said.

The police department is expected to submit its budget proposal to Mayor London Breed's office later this week.

