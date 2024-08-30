San Francisco

San Francisco police drone captures car break-in, tracks suspects until arrest

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thanks to a drone, San Francisco police recently arrested three car burglary suspects.

Drone video footage shared by the police department showed the thieves breaking the window of a car and stealing luggage.

The drone then followed the suspects as they made their getaway.

Police were able to eventually corner the suspects and arrest them.

Officers found loaded firearms in their vehicle.

San Francisco
