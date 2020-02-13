Police Identify Driver in SF’s Collision That Left Pedestrians Injured

Police released the name of a man accused of fleeing from a collision that left two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries Wednesday in San Francisco's Mission District.

The collision occurred around 4:20 p.m. at 23rd and Mission streets, police said.

The driver of a Toyota Prius allegedly initially struck two pedestrians with his car, which then went on the sidewalk and struck a San Francisco Municipal Railway Bus as well as a person getting off the bus. Afterward, the suspect vehicle left the scene, according to police.

The pedestrians were described as a 49-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman. Two of those victims were hospitalized with critical injuries, while the third was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Prius's driver then returned to the scene and police detained him. He's been identified as 72-year-old Stephen Kernan, Officer Robert Rueca said.

Although police initially said they were investigating whether impairment was a factor, Rueca said Kernan was not arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Officers booked Kernan on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision and running a red light, according to police.