San Francisco

Police Identify Driver in SF’s Collision That Left Pedestrians Injured

The pedestrians were described as a 49-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

By Bay City News

Police released the name of a man accused of fleeing from a collision that left two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries Wednesday in San Francisco's Mission District.

The collision occurred around 4:20 p.m. at 23rd and Mission streets, police said.

The driver of a Toyota Prius allegedly initially struck two pedestrians with his car, which then went on the sidewalk and struck a San Francisco Municipal Railway Bus as well as a person getting off the bus.  Afterward, the suspect vehicle left the scene, according to police.

Local

San Mateo County 4 mins ago

Two People Injured After Fiery Crash in San Mateo County

Oakland 2 hours ago

Oakland Residents Say Moped Rideshare Business Brings New Problems to the City

Police work into the night documenting a bloody hit and run crime scene in San Francisco that left several injured. Jean Elle reports.

The pedestrians were described as a 49-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman. Two of those victims were hospitalized with critical injuries, while the third was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Prius's driver then returned to the scene and police detained him. He's been identified as 72-year-old Stephen Kernan, Officer Robert Rueca said.

Several people are injured after a car struck pedestrians in San Francisco's Mission District. Jean Elle reports.

Although police initially said they were investigating whether impairment was a factor, Rueca said Kernan was not arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Officers booked Kernan on suspicion of leaving the scene of a collision and running a red light, according to police.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Franciscomission district
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us