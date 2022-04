Police are investigating a shooting in the Bayview neighborhood in San Francisco Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue around 1:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask everyone avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.