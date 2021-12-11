South San Francisco

Police Looking for Public's Help in Finding Missing 97-Year-Old Man

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Police in South San Francisco are looking for the public's help in locating a 97-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning.

Antonio "Tony" Rodriguez left a hotel on the 300 block of Gateway Boulevard in South San Francisco in a cab around 6:15 a.m., police said.

Police described Rodriguez as 5 feet 2 inches tall, with white hair and brown eyes and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing yellow pants, an orange/brown vest and a gray sweater.

Rodriguez suffers from dementia and struggles with disorientation, police said.

Anyone who may have seen Rodriguez is asked to contact South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.

