Police presence at 16th St. Mission BART station

Police activity was reported on Friday afternoon at the 16th St. Mission BART station in San Francisco.

According to BART, the 16th St. Mission station's southwest entrance has been closed due to police activity.

The agency advises users to use the northeast entrance and exit.

The 16th St. Mission Southwest entrance (Exit A) is closed due to police activity. Please use 16th St. Mission Northeast (Exit B) to enter and exit 16th St. Mission station. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) September 14, 2024

Separately, the incident came the same day at least two officers short what they said was an armed man at the Powell Street station.

The shooting happened just outside the Powell Street BART station at Hallidie Plaza. San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said the incident started a block and a half away.

It is not clear what happened in the plaza that led up to the shooting. The man with a gun was taken away by ambulance and is in fair condition at a local hospital.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he was sitting in a car with a gun out in the open.