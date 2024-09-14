BART

Police presence at 16th St. Mission BART station

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police activity was reported on Friday afternoon at the 16th St. Mission BART station in San Francisco.

According to BART, the 16th St. Mission station's southwest entrance has been closed due to police activity.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The agency advises users to use the northeast entrance and exit.

Separately, the incident came the same day at least two officers short what they said was an armed man at the Powell Street station.

The shooting happened just outside the Powell Street BART station at Hallidie Plaza. San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said the incident started a block and a half away.

It is not clear what happened in the plaza that led up to the shooting. The man with a gun was taken away by ambulance and is in fair condition at a local hospital.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he was sitting in a car with a gun out in the open.

San Francisco 9 hours ago

San Francisco police shoot man reported with gun outside Powell Street BART station

Berkeley Aug 28

1 killed after being hit by BART train in Berkeley

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BARTSan Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us