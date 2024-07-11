Police pursuit policy change to give SFPD more leeway in car chases

A potential change to the San Francisco Police Commission's police chasing police will provide more leeway to officers.

The policy, which was passed by voters earlier this year, will allow officers to initiate a car chase even if they believe a crime is about to be committed.

“The pursuit policy required the most changes in response to Prop E, and where there was the most disagreement before Prop E passed,” said Kevin Benedicto, a member of the SFPC.

The current police only allow pursuits in the event of violent felonies, suspected drug sales, burglaries of business and sexual assault cases.

Human rights groups have spoken out against the policy change citing state data which shows black drivers are six times more likely to be pulled over than white drivers.

Despite push back, Chief Bill Scott of the San Francisco Police Department said the change in policy will also allow officers to spend more time patrolling than filing paperwork.

“It does save a lot of time, and I think that’s the whole idea behind this is to be efficient but be accurate,” Scott said.

Although crime in the city is the lowest it’s been in 10 years, Mayor Long Breed said, “we cannot and will not let up because we have a lot more work to do to make our city even safer.”

Currently the pursuit policy is facing a preliminary vote, which will take next week. If approved by the police union, it will then go up for a final vote.