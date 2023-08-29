San Francisco

Police shoot, injure man armed with knife in SF's Tenderloin

By Stephen Ellison

San Francisco police on Monday night shot and injured a man armed with a knife in the city's Tenderloin district, according to the police department.

At about 10:20 p.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Jones Street on reports of a person armed with a knife and threatening people, police said. Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the man.

During the encounter, at least one officer shot the man, police said. Officers rendered aid to the suspect, and paramedics took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the SFPD and the Department of Police Accountability.

Anyone with information should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.

