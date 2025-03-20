San Francisco

Postal workers to protest in SF against privatization of mail service

By NBC Bay Area staff

Postal workers in the Bay Area and across the country on Thursday were set to protest the Trump administration's plans to possibly privatize mail service.

The workers union says privatization of the United States Postal Service could hurt consumers with increased costs and slower service.

A protest in San Francisco on Thursday is among 150 across the U.S. in what has been dubbed a U.S. Mail is Not for Sale day of action.

