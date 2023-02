Power was restored at San Francisco International Airport's domestic terminals Friday after an outage caused delays in passenger services, according to SFO.

The airport said domestic passengers may experience delays in ticketing, check-in and baggage claim as a result of the outage.

It wasn't immediately clear if the outage caused any flight delays.

🚨#SFOAlert

SFO is experiencing a power outage in the domestic terminals. Our team is working on restoring power. Passengers may experience delays in ticketing, check-in and baggage claim. Check back here for updates. — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) February 24, 2023