Power outage at SFO forces ground stop, causes delays

Parts of San Francisco International Airport went dark Wednesday morning due to a power outage, which also caused a temporary ground stop and resulting delays, according to airport officials.

SFO first reported the outage at about 6:40 a.m. and said it was affecting Terminals 1 and 3 and the International Terminal. Power was restored just before 7:30 a.m., airport officials said.

The extent of the delays at the airport was not immediately known.

No other details were immediately available.