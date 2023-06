Crews restored power after an outage affected ticketing, baggage and gates at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday night, airport officials said on Twitter.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as our crews work to resolve the issue," the tweet read.

The outage was reported around 8:45 p.m. and all power was restored before 10 p.m.

Good news - Power is restored to all areas. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. #SFOAlert — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) June 14, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

SFO power outage continues, affecting ticketing, baggage and gates. Electricians are on the scene to restore power. Please check with your airline about flight information. #SFOAlert — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) June 14, 2023