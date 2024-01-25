San Francisco

More than 9,000 without power in SF's Sunset District

By Bay City News

Thousands of PG&E customers are without power Thursday morning in and near San Francisco's Sunset District, according to the utility.

PG&E's outage map indicates that about 9,220 customers are affected by the outage that was first reported around 7:10 a.m. around Golden Gate Park and south into the Sunset District.

The cause of the outage is under investigation and PG&E said power is estimated to be restored around 10:30 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us