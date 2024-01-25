More than 9,000 without power in SF's Sunset District

Thousands of PG&E customers are without power Thursday morning in and near San Francisco's Sunset District, according to the utility.

PG&E's outage map indicates that about 9,220 customers are affected by the outage that was first reported around 7:10 a.m. around Golden Gate Park and south into the Sunset District.

The cause of the outage is under investigation and PG&E said power is estimated to be restored around 10:30 a.m.