Winner! Powerball 5/5 ticket worth nearly $1 million sold in SF

A lucky Powerball player in San Francisco bought a ticket matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw and worth nearly $1 million, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 winning ticket was sold at Buddies Market at 696 Chenery St. in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood and is worth $987,439, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's $154 million Powerball drawing were 23-34-37-50-58 and the Powerball 7.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the drawing, meaning the estimated pot for Saturday's Powerball draw rises to $171 million, the lottery said.

The owner of Buddies Market may be eligible to receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions pot has reached an estimated $358 million for Friday night's draw.