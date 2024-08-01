lottery

Winner! Powerball 5/5 ticket worth nearly $1 million sold in SF

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lucky Powerball player in San Francisco bought a ticket matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw and worth nearly $1 million, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 winning ticket was sold at Buddies Market at 696 Chenery St. in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood and is worth $987,439, the lottery said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The winning numbers in Wednesday's $154 million Powerball drawing were 23-34-37-50-58 and the Powerball 7.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the drawing, meaning the estimated pot for Saturday's Powerball draw rises to $171 million, the lottery said.

The owner of Buddies Market may be eligible to receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions pot has reached an estimated $358 million for Friday night's draw.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

lotterySan Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us