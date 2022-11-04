Preliminary Hearing Date of Dec. 14 Set for Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack

A preliminary hearing date of Dec. 14 was set Friday for the suspect in the Paul Pelosi attack in San Francisco Superior Court.

David DePape, 42, faces state charges of attempted murder and multiple other felonies in the home invasion attack. He did not appear in person.

The preliminary hearing is when bail will be discussed.

Also Friday, Judge Loretta Giorgi disclosed that she worked at the City Attorney’s Office at the same time as Christine Pelosi, the daughter of Paul Pelosi and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That was back in the 1990s, and the judge said she has not stayed in contact with her since.

Christine Pelosi was in the courtroom Friday morning.

"I have spoken with her throughout the course of this case so far; I did not speak with her this morning," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said about Christine Pelosi. "She is a family member and so, of course, a concerned observer."

Bail in the state case is a technicality as DePape is on a federal hold as well. He faces federal charges that include the attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer shortly after DePape's arrest, asking to be notified ahead of any potential release.

DePape is an undocumented Canadian national, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Thursday. He arrived in the country in March 2008 through the San Ysidro crossing near San Diego. As a Canadian citizen, he was allowed in without a visa as a temporary visitor for a stay of up to six months.

Pelosi was released from the hospital Thursday and is recovering at home after six days at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.