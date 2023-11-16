Joe Biden

President Biden turns focus on APEC summit, CEO session in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff

World leaders will be coming together Thursday for the APEC summit family photo, a tradition that usually comes with a themed piece of clothing representing the host country.

U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping are expected to take part in the photo.

Biden’s work at the APEC summit continues Thursday morning with an expected speech at the CEO session.

Joe BidenSan FranciscoAPEC
