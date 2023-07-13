Presidio Tunnel Tops park in San Francisco to expand

In the wake of its first anniversary, San Francisco park officials announced Wednesday that the Presidio Tunnel Tops park is expanding to new parkland.

A 1.5-acre portion of a parking lot east of the popular Sports Basement retail store will transform into a new picnic and gathering area just west of the Outpost playground, which will be called Outpost Meadow. Park officials expect the space to be open for the public at the end of 2025.

Organizers from Presidio Trust -- the federal agency stewards the Presidio -- said the plans come after the Presidio Tunnel Tops had an incredible first year of public access.

Since its opening on Jul 17, 2022, the park located in the Presidio has welcomed nearly 1.8 million visitors and hosted a dozen large community events. Its playground alone has drawn in over 400,000 visitors, according to Presidio Trust.

This new gathering space will add more seats and space for visitors to play, picnic and soak up beautiful views, said Presidio Trust CEO Jean Fraser.

"Every day we see the joy on people's faces at Presidio Tunnel Tops," says Presidio Trust CEO Jean Fraser. "We're excited to be expanding the picnic and gathering areas so more families and friends can comfortably enjoy the magnificent views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay."

The multiple picnic tables and large seating areas will add a combined 240-person seating capacity in the area. Lawn space, bike parking, shade and grills are also included in the park's planned amenities.

Presidio Trust officials say that Outpost Meadow will also replace asphalt with flood-resistent, drought-tolerant vegetation, which will absorb water during heavy rains and redirect storm water into retention basins.

During construction, which will begin in August, Sports Basement will remain open and a second lot will be added on the north side of the building.

Funding comes from California's "Outdoors for All" grant initiative, which aims to increase open space opportunities for all California residents.

"The Outpost Meadow is an exemplary project in line with Governor Newsom's focus one equitable access to green spaces for urban communities," said Katherine Toy, California Natural Resources Agency Deputy Secretary for Access. "We've seen this vision come to life at the nearby Presidio Tunnel Tops and are happy to help to expand that good work."