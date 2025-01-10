Presumptive bird flu case identified in San Francisco child who has since recovered

A presumptive case of H5N1 bird flu has been identified in a child who resides in San Francisco, the city's department of public health announced Friday.

The child had a fever and conjunctivitis but did not need to be hospitalized and has since made a full recovery, public health officials said.

The department of public health's initial investigation has not determined how the child may have contracted bird flu but said the risk to the general public remains low because there is no current evidence of person-to-person transmission.

"We will continue to investigate this presumptive case, and I am urging all San Franciscans to avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds, especially wild birds and poultry," San Francisco Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said in a statement.

Public health officials also encourage people to avoid consuming raw milk or other products like raw cheese since bird flu continues to spread among dairy cows in the U.S.