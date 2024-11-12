Passage of Great Highway prop divides San Francisco residents

A two-mile stretch of coastal highway in San Francisco has become a battleground.

Thanks to recently-passed Proposition K, part of the Great Highway along Ocean Beach will be permanently closed to cars – a result that is dividing many residents.

"This proposition negatively affects a lot of people who need to use the Great Highway," resident Julia Quon said.

Many nearby residents like Quon said shutting down the highway restricts their access, pushing them to nearby 19th Avenue, which is often crowded.

"The 19th Avenue traffic, it takes a long time to get over there," Quon said. "Not everybody who is elderly can go and call an Uber or a Lyft or take the bus."

Some residents said it’s unfair that those who don’t live anywhere near the highway had a vote in whether to close it. But others said it’s a sign of progress and potentially a boon for nearby businesses.

"With it closing down, I think personally it's pretty good for business cause it's a lot more foot traffic for us," Beach'N SF manager David Cerda said.

Local leaders caught in the middle said they'll work to show Prop K is worth it.

"It's good for the environment, good for local business, brings joy to generations of people, but we need to make sure the traffic works," Supervisor Joel Engardio said. "I think we can get there and we can show people how we do it."