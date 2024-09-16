Protesters who blocked Golden Gate Bridge in court for preliminary hearings

Some of the pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge back in April appeared before a judge Monday morning for preliminary hearings.

In all, 26 protesters are facing 38 different charges. Eight of them are facing felony charges.

Supporters of the "Golden Gate 26" were lined up before the doors even opened Monday morning. Once inside, they repeated the call for San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to drop the charges.

Members of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) were in attendance, decrying the charges for the bridge shutdown, which they said is a protest tactic that’s been used for decades in other movements.

A public defender who is representing one of the people facing a felony conspiracy charge said it’s all protected speech.

"The charges are exemplary and ridiculous – 38 charges many of these defendants are facing," Wassim Hage with AROC said. "It’s clear that there is an attempt here to discourage or intimidate people from trying acts of public civil disobedience. I don't think it's going to be effective. I think it’s only going to show people that they need to continue to raise their voices."

NBC Bay Area did not immediately receive a comment from Jenkins or her office.

The protesters are due back in court on Oct. 24.