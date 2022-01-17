Public Works Crews Spruce Up Chinatown for Lunar New Year

Public works crews will be sprucing up San Francisco's Chinatown District over the next few weeks to help usher in the Year of the Tiger for the Lunar New Year, which begins Feb. 1.

The Dragon Gate at Grant and Bush streets is being power-washed, the Broadway Tunnel is being spiffed up and a pothole-repair blitz is underway throughout the iconic neighborhood, public works officials said. Crews are removing litter, painting out graffiti and steam cleaning sidewalks and alleyways to get ready for festivities.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Lunar New Year is one of the most celebrated festivals in San Francisco and all around the world," said Mayor London Breed. "We are committed to working with Public Works to make sure that Chinatown residents and merchants are prepared to ring in the Year of the Tiger, bringing us strength, bravery, joy and health."

Events for the Lunar New Year begin Feb. 1, leading up to the Chinese New Year Parade on Feb. 19. More information on the parade and events can be found at https://chineseparade.com/events-calendar/ .

In addition to spiffing up streets and structures, public works crews will conduct inspections through Jan. 30 to ensure that sidewalk merchandise displays provide access for safe pedestrian passage.

The city's Chinatown, the largest of its kind outside of Asia, is one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the U.S.

"The annual Lunar New Year festivities are a source of pride not just for the Chinatown community but for all of San Francisco, and Public Works is honored to do our part to help this iconic neighborhood look its best," said interim Public Works Director Carla Short.