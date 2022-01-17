Chinatown

Public Works Crews Spruce Up Chinatown for Lunar New Year

Events for the Lunar New Year begin Feb. 1, leading up to the Chinese New Year Parade on Feb. 19.

By Bay City News

Chinatown in San Francisco
NBC Bay Area

Public works crews will be sprucing up San Francisco's Chinatown District over the next few weeks to help usher in the Year of the Tiger for the Lunar New Year, which begins Feb. 1.

The Dragon Gate at Grant and Bush streets is being power-washed, the Broadway Tunnel is being spiffed up and a pothole-repair blitz is underway throughout the iconic neighborhood, public works officials said. Crews are removing litter, painting out graffiti and steam cleaning sidewalks and alleyways to get ready for festivities.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"Lunar New Year is one of the most celebrated festivals in San Francisco and all around the world," said Mayor London Breed. "We are committed to working with Public Works to make sure that Chinatown residents and merchants are prepared to ring in the Year of the Tiger, bringing us strength, bravery, joy and health."

Events for the Lunar New Year begin Feb. 1, leading up to the Chinese New Year Parade on Feb. 19. More information on the parade and events can be found at https://chineseparade.com/events-calendar/ .

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Injured in Jan. 7 Hit-and-Run in San Jose Dies: SJPD

coronavirus 4 hours ago

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Discusses COVID-19 Surge in Children

In addition to spiffing up streets and structures, public works crews will conduct inspections through Jan. 30 to ensure that sidewalk merchandise displays provide access for safe pedestrian passage.

The city's Chinatown, the largest of its kind outside of Asia, is one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the U.S.

"The annual Lunar New Year festivities are a source of pride not just for the Chinatown community but for all of San Francisco, and Public Works is honored to do our part to help this iconic neighborhood look its best," said interim Public Works Director Carla Short.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

ChinatownLunar New Year
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us