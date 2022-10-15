San Francisco Zoo

Pygmy Hippo Latest Animal Unveiled at SF Zoo

By Bay City News

May Woon/SF Zoo via Bay City News

The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens on Friday announced the arrival of a pygmy hippopotamus, the first of its endangered species at the zoo since 2004.

The male hippo named Udo, which translates to "peace" in the Igbo language of West Africa, is 2 years old and native to the countries of Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire, according to the zoo.

Pygmy hippos are different than river hippos, preferring to spend more time out of the water and have smaller heads and mouths. They are about 5 to 6 feet in length and weigh between 400 to 600 pounds, whereas river hippos can weigh over 4,000 pounds, zoo officials say.

decision 2022 15 hours ago

Prop M in SF Aimed at Taxing Property Owners Who Leave Rental Units Vacant

20 hours ago

San Francisco Police Arrest Serial Harasser

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Although the pygmy hippo is much smaller than the larger river hippo, our Udo is big on personality! His presence here helps fulfill our mission to conserve animals such as the pygmy hippo by educating zoo visitors about an endangered species whose numbers have declined drastically due to habitat loss and illegal hunting," San Francisco Zoological Society executive director Tanya Peterson said in a news release.

Udo will be at an area of the zoo next to other endangered African species like the African lion and black rhino.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco ZooSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us