Renamed San Francisco park honors ‘Grandma Huang'

A San Francisco park in Visitacion Valley, a place of tragedy for one family, now bears a new name: Yik Oi Huang Peace and Friendship Park.

The name hopes to bring healing and unity to the community. The park, located off Leland Avenue, is now named after the woman affectionally known as "Grandma Huang." She was beaten and left unconscious in the park back in 2019. She died a year later.

Her granddaughter, Sasanna Yee, has been working for years to rename the park.

"I feel bittersweet about it because there’s a constant reminder that the park renaming is because of a tragedy and my grandmother isn’t here with us," Yee said.

When Yee visits the park, she is filled with emotions,

"It’s painful to be in this spot," she said. "When I come here, I acknowledge that spot. I talk to her sometimes, just asking what would she like to see at the park.”

Huang lived across the street from the park and was exercising that day when the attack happened. After her death, Yee turned her grief into activism.

“I didn’t want this, of course, but the work itself transformed me," she said.

The official park name unveiling celebration will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 251 Leland Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find more information at rememberyikoihuang.com.